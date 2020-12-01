Rebecca Lucio, 58, of Clovis, NM passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Plains Regional Medical Center. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis, NM. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only 5 people will be allowed in at a time for the visitation. The funeral will be a graveside service held at 1:00 pm CST on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Sunset Terrace Memorial cemetery in Farwell, TX. Rigo Hernandez, Jeff Saenz, Andrew Hernandez, Eric Paez Jr., Jeff Saenz Jr. and Diego Paez will serve as pallbearers. Albert Lucio, Elijah Saenz, Ian Hernandez, Adrian Hernandez, Anthony Lucio, William Lucio and Brandon Lucio will be honorary pallbearers.
Rebecca was born January 3, 1962, in O'Donnell, TX to Maria de Jesus Rodriguez Lucio and Santiago Chapa Lucio. She was a loving mother of three and the most amazing Nana to her 12 grandchildren. Kind and welcoming to every person she encountered she never met a stranger. She kept those around her laughing and had a heart for connecting with others. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and joyful spirit; she was an ambitious woman with a strong work ethic. She loved to spend time with her family and friends; she was creative and loved adventure. Daughter of the King, her light shined bright, she was the ultimate definition of love.
Survivors include: her three children; Monica Hernandez (Rigo) of Lubbock, TX, Jenette Saenz (Jeff) of Midland, TX and Eric Paez (Annie) of San Angelo, TX. Her grandchildren; Desiree, Andrew, Gabriella, Eric, Angelina, Jeff, Diego, Ezmeralda, Elijah, Ian, Destinee and Adrian. Her siblings; Pablo Lucio of Farwell, TX, Rachel Garcia (Lupe) of Lubbock, TX, Robert Lucio (Lucia) of Lariat, TX, Helen Lucio of Lariat, TX, Albert Lucio of Lariat, TX and Ruben Lucio (Lydia) of Clovis, NM. She was proceeded in death by her father Santiago Lucio, her mother Maria Lucio and her brothers Pedro, Feliciano, and Carlos Lucio. Her brother Santiago Lucio Jr. followed her to heaven shortly after.
Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, your love beyond words and missed beyond measure
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com