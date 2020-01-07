|
Rena Joy Pierce Winkler, age 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 01, 2020, at Mountain View Regional Medical Center in Las Cruses.
She was born February 21, 1954, in Clovis to parents B.J. Pierce and Jessie "Patty" Rawls. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend. Rena had a spirit of a butterfly, desire for adventure, and zest for life. She enjoyed being with her family and friends. Rena was happily apart of the Master Garden's club.
Rena is survived by brothers, Ben and John Pierce; her children, Candice McKinnon, Anthony Trotta, Amber Wilson, and Heather Daiz; son-in-laws, Joseph McKinnon Jr and Marcus Wilson; her grandchildren, Natasha Yusuf, Dayquan McKinnon-Winkler, Trinity Joy Bonine, Deja Coulter, Allyxus Trotta, Alexis Mckinnon, Corinthius George, Marianna McKinnon, Mia Wilson, Eric Daiz, Payton Daiz, and MyKia Wilson; her great-grandchildren, Mya Sanders, Aurora Bonine, and Jude Taha.
She is preceded by parents B.J. Pierce and Jessie "Patty" Rawls, Aunt Nora Covington, and grandsons Joseph Trotta and Joseph McKinnon III.
The first memorial services for Rena will be held in her current hometown at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 1100 Michigan Ave. Alamogordo, NM 88310 at 4:30 pm with potluck following. The second memorial service will be held in her birth town at Steed-Todd Funeral Home 800 E. Manana Blvd. Clovis, NM 88101 at 2:00 pm. Flowers, donations, and condolences may be offered at both memorial locations.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Jan. 8, 2020