Ricardo "Ricky" Valentine Silva, 29 received heaven's call on April 11, 2020. Ricky was born in New Mexico and the only son born to Angie Garcia (Silva) and Cesar Saenz.
Ricky is survived by his parents, Angie Garcia (Silva) and Cesar Saenz, his stepmother, Graciela Saenz and six sisters-Gloria Galaviz, Deanna Rivera (Galaviz), Clarisa Saenz, Catalina Saenz, Estrella Saenz, Magdalena Saenz, his very special cousin, Ashley Prince as well as many aunts and uncles.
He is preceded in death by his maternal granparents, Valentine and Lydia Silva, and paternal grandmother, Rita Saenz.
Ricky graduated Magna Cum Laude from Clovis High School. During his high school years, he was involved in the L.E.A.P Magnet program, Texas State Junior Classical League, and D.E.C.A. He was also a member of the National Honor Society, a mentor for the Migrant Mentorship program, and a tutor for the ENLACE program. Ricky worked during high school and college while maintaining high grades, honoring his commitments to his extracuricular activities, and community service. He dedicated countless hours of community service to the March of Dimes, South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation, Friends of the Library, and assisted with graduation ceremonies as an usher.
He was passionate about learning and continued to pursue his education. He spoke multiple languages: French, Latin, Portuguese, Spanish and English. He earned an Associate of Arts degree with a concentration in Psychology from the University of Phoenix as well as an Associate of General Studies degree with a concentration in Behavioral Sciences and Education from Clovis Community College. Ricky also earned several certifications. He was a registered Behavior Technician through BACB and was CPR and AED/BLS certified through the American Heart Association. He was a licensed Educational Assistant/Para-educator specializing in Level D/4 SPED and also eceived Health Care Assistant certification with CNA/HCA clinical experience.
Ricky's true passion was working with special needs children at Lubbock Autism Academy and Bella Vista Academy. He adored the children and did everthing he could to make a positive impact in their lives. He, along with his co-workers would pack snacks and fruit every Friday for the children to enjoy over the weekend and not be without.
Due to his strong work ethic and commitment, he earned many achievements-National Honor Roll, National Honor Society, United States Achievement Academy Science Merit Award, Who's Who Among American High School Students, Texas State Junior Classical League award, National Physical Fitness Award as well as being recognized on the Vice President's list at Clovis Community College. Ricky was currently a Junior pursuing his Bachelor's degree in Biology and Psychology as a pre-medical student.
He had a passion for music and bringing joy to others. It was rare not to see Ricky displaying his contagious smile. He would often sing, dance, and be silly with his mother and sisters. He had a deep love for his family and was extremely protective of his six sisters and especially of his mother-his best friend.
Ricky may be gone, but he will never be forgotten. We will miss you always.
A special service for his family to celebrate his life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 social distancing requiements.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 19, 2020