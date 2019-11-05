|
Richard "Buddy" Cravy, 75, beloved Husband and Father, was called to his eternal resting place on October 31, 2019. He entered this world on October 3, 1944 in Clovis, New Mexico. Buddy was born to Walter and Dovie Cravy. Buddy grew up in Clovis, New Mexico where he was voted Most Popular and named Mr. Gattis in his early years as a child. He began working at Santa Fe Railroad when he was 16 years old. He worked for the next 35 years with Santa Fe Railroad as Supervising Clerk and took a welcomed early retirement when the Santa Fe Railroad merged with Burlington Northern. It was with no surprise Buddy's ambitious personality led him to start Buddy's Lawn Service which he ran for several years. Buddy enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, or any activity where he could be outdoors. His children will always cherish the times when "Daddy" taught them how to hunt and fish. His children and grandchildren brought him the most joy and his distinctive laugh was contagious to all.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dovie Lutrell; Walter Cravy (Snap) and Betty Cravy; brother Dr. Thomas Cravy of California; son Daniel Cravy of Texas; and granddaughter Crystalynn Tapaha of Clovis.
He is survived by his wife, Elma D. Cravy (Dee) of Amarillo, Texas; son Kevin Cravy of Clovis; daughter Tilynn Pierce and son-in-law Dan of Ranchvale; daughter Dhea Knight of Clovis; daughter Kim Lester of Amarillo,Texas; son Ryan Cravy of Texas; daughter Charity Gardner and son-in-law Ty of Amarillo; son Rodney Clark of Amarillo; brother Fred Tipton of Texas; brother Roy Carl Tipton; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Services to be held at Steed-Todd Funeral Chapel at a later date.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Nov. 6, 2019