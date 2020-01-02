|
Richard Dean Sudderth was born November 27, 1967, in Fort Worth, Texas. Richard succumbed to liver disease and passed away on December 30, 2019, in Auburndale, Florida.
Richard went to school in Clovis, NM, Bovina, TX, LaVeta, CO, and Las Cruces, NM. Richard worked in construction and in the oil fields of Texas. He was an avid reader, loved heavy metal music, Stevie Ray Vaughn, the Dallas Cowboys and Harley Davidson motorcycles. He never met a stranger and loved to visit with his friends. Richard loved his children and was very proud of them.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Linda (Dwayne) Worley of Roswell, NM; daughter Jessica Sudderth of Roswell, NM; son Richard Damon (Sarayphia) Sudderth of Auburndale, FL; brothers Alan Worley (Dolores) of Colorado Springs, CO., Ryan (Stephanie) Sudderth of Springtown, TX, and Brent Sudderth (Nicole) of LaVeta, CO, and step sister Desri Worley Rigdon (James), of Los Lunas, NM; nephews Randy (Scye), Justin, Kaden and Carson Sudderth, Corbin Worley, Ernesto Armijo, and Caleb (Chelsey) Kimberly; niece Rylee Sudderth; his aunt, Janie Sudderth; cousins, Del Ray, Blake and Billy Scott Sudderth; and his former wife, Kristine Brocato.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, Ronnie Sudderth, his son, Corbin Alan Sudderth, maternal grandparents, Dr. Alan and Olive Staley; paternal grandparents Billy and Oberta Sudderth and uncles Lee Staley and Glendon Sudderth.
Cremation has taken place. Per his wishes, no services will be held. His ashes will be scattered by his brothers and children in the mountains of Colorado at a later date.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Jan. 5, 2020