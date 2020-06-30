Richard "George" Gross
1934 - 2020
Richard "George" Gross died June 27, 2020, at his home in Clovis. Services for immediate family and close friends will be held 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at The Chapel, 1500 Thornton, with Michael Harmon officiating. Honorary pallbearers include; Chris Sierra, Christian Sierra, Rudy Sierra, Emery Sierra, Jacob Sierra, Alfonso Padilla Jr, Richard Alverez, Joshua Bryant, Jose Borjas, Jason Tenorio, Leonard Pena, Madaleno Romero, Nathan Gross, and DJ Gross.
Richard was born in McSherrystown, PA on June 25, 1934, to Earl L. Gross and Rose A. Gebhart. He married Rosalia "Rose" Cordova on November 19, 1953, in Clovis, NM. He worked as a manual laborer and loved watching every sport and always rooted for winning team. He enjoyed spending time with his grandson Christian.
Richard is survived by his three sons; Joe (Anita) Corrillo, Florida, David Gross, Clovis, Albert (Brijido Rivas) Gross, San Angelo, TX; eight daughters, Debbie (Rudy) Sierra, Clovis, Diane (Robert) Borjas, Clovis, Darlene Sotelo, Clovis, Dolores (Danny) Sierra, Littlefield, TX, Doris Sierra, Clovis, Dina Gross, Clovis, Denise (Robert) Riojas, San Angelo, Texas, Della (Dennis Conley) Clovis, 31 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded by his parents, his wife, Rose Cordova Gross, three sons; George, Raymond, and Ricky, and one daughter Vicky.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com


Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Muffley Funeral Home Inc.
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
