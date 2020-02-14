|
Richard (Dick) Burton, passed away at home on January 23, 2020, at the age of 80 years old. He was born in Melrose, NM on August 9, 1939, to Temple and Dorine Burton.
Dick is survived by his wife, Jeri; daughter, Meghan and son, Aric; three grandchildren, Gideon (Meghan and Jason, Harper and Otto (Aric and Liz). He is also survived by his sister, Panzy Jordan and two brothers, Frank and Paul Burton. Dick was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2016.
Dick received his Civil Engineering degree from the University of New Mexico in 1965. Six months later, he was drafted in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska. There he worked for the Corps of Engineers researching permafrost at their Permafrost Research Tunnel Facility. Each time we visited Fairbanks, he would take anyone that sounded interested to visit the tunnel. Dick loved anything outdoors and he downhill and water skied until he couldn't.
Dick loved his engineering business. He had over 500 projects for small municipalities throughout New Mexico and enjoyed providing his services and expertise to each one. Dick worked up to the very end of his life doing what he enjoyed most, Engineering.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 16, 2020