A memorial service for Richard (Rick) Lee Hagelgantz will be held on Monday June 17 at 11:00 am, at Temple Baptist Church, 124 W. Aber St, Tucumcari NM, officiated by Reverend Brady Whitehouse. Close friends and family were in attendance.

Rick was born on June 29, 1964, in Clovis NM. Rick passed away on June 10th, 2019, in his home in Tucumcari, NM. He graduated from Springer High School in 1979 in Springer NM. He married Betty Hagen on July 12, 1987 in Yuma AZ. Rick loved fishing in Mine Canyon and spending time at his family's house at Ute Lake State Park. He loved his fur babies; Molly and Cherish, and his friends and family. Rick was a truck driver for 30 years, working for Larry Leonard /66 Packing and Knights Trucking.

He is survived by his wife; Betty Hagelgantz of Tucumcari NM; Mother; Carol Hagelgantz of Clovis NM, Sister; Bobbi Ambold of Clovis NM, Lisa (Bob) Farkas of Clovis NM, Brother; Craig Hagelgantz of Albuquerque NM, granddaughter; April Lynn of California, four nieces; Tonya Urias, Kelli (Wayne) Petner, Samantha (Ian) Pierce and Jessica Farkas, and one great niece; Ona Urias all from Clovis, NM. Friends that were family include; Denessa Bland, David Arnett and Spencer Salas all of Tucumcari NM.

Rick was preceded in death by his father Everett Hagelgantz.

Rick's family would like to thank Dr. Kari Alan, Dana, Susan and Brian from Hospice for taking such good care of Rick during his illness. Honorary Pallbearers; Johnny Reid, David Salas, Dennessa Bland and Spenser Salas. Anyone wishing to make a memorial gift is invited to do so to the Temple Baptist Church Missions fund.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on June 16, 2019