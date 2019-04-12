Richard Maulsby was born on June 2, 1934 to Charles Ellis Maulsby and Viola Tixier Maulsby. He graduated from Clayton High School and served in the Army for two years. He attended Colorado State University and New Mexico State University where he met Mary Jernigan. They married in 1959 and would have been married 60 years this June. Richard and Mary were blessed with 4 children, Gizelle Ward (Husband Brent), Shelly Hathorn (Husband Gary), Sherry Best (Husband Max) and Paul Maulsby. He also had 8 grandchildren-Brandon Ward and wife Teala of Canyon TX, Jordan Ward and wife Amberly of Clayton NM, Haley Rossen and husband TJ of Morgantown WV, Riley Porter of Curtis NE, Conner Best of Dallas, Corbin Best and wife Megan of Dallas and Anna and Sydney Maulsby of College Station TX and 5 great grandchildren.

He spent his lifetime as a rancher in the Amistad, NM area prior to retiring in Clovis, NM in 2003. He was a loving husband and father and dedicated his life to his love for horses and cattle ranching. For those who knew him, his quick wit and ability to always tell a good joke, will be fondly remembered. A friend said that Richard could go into a broom closet and come out with three friends.

Richard peacefully passed away on April 12, 2019 at his home in Clovis, NM. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, brother Willie Mealy and brother Charles Maulsby. Richard is survived by his sister Jane Austin of Clayton and his brother Gene Maulsby and wife Sonia of Clayton and many nieces and nephews, his extended family, and his multitude of friends.

A rosary at 10:00 am, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 921 N. Merriwether Street, Clovis. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday April 16, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens. Brandon Ward, Jordan Ward, Conner Best, Corbin Best, Riley Porter, and Armando Chaparro will serve as pallbearers.

