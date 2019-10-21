|
Rita Ann arrived May 23, 1940. She was number 6 of 7 children born to Beecher and Marie Crist Kear. She was born near Clayton, New Mexico to a wonderful family full of love and goodness. Her family attended church and she loved Jesus her entire life. Rita graduated from Clayton High School in 1958 and on February 14, 1959 married the love of her life and forever valentine, Melvin Niece. Her young cowboy adored her for more than 60 years.
They moved to Clovis in 1970 owning and operating their own businesses for 50 years. Through the years, Rita has quietly offered meals, a warm place to sleep, clothes and money to family, friends and strangers that crossed her path. Her generous heart touched many.
Rita and Melvin were blessed with three daughters who have all raised their children close to home. Rita was a wonderful homemaker; her home was always the favorite place for the grandkids. Her calendar was full as she galivanted around to watch the grandkids play ball, sing and dance. Sunday Night Dinner was a tradition at Rita's house. Precious memories of love and laughter fill our hearts.
She is survived by her husband Melvin, her daughters and their families, Melva Duffield, Holly Duffield, Landon and Lacie Duffield. Kim and Jack Bell, Keeson and Kaci Bell, Kelby and Seth Simmons. Robin and Allan Myers, Allison, John, Hannah and Josh Myers. The family is still growing with 6 great grandchildren.
Her siblings Wanda and Grady Hamilton, Juanell and Gene Dubiel and Rex and Sharon Kear. Rita has many nieces and nephews that she loved.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Beecher and Marie Kear, her son in law, Steven Duffield and her siblings, Roland and Sandy Kear, Doyle Kear, Pat and Jim Owen.
A celebration of life was held on October 19, 2019 at Grace Fellowship Church in Clovis, NM
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Oct. 23, 2019