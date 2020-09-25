1/1
Rita Christensen
1933 - 2020
Rita Christensen, age 87, of Portales, NM, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, at her home in Portales, NM. A graveside service will be held, Friday, October 2, 2020, at 1:00PM, at Santa Fe National Cemetery, in Santa Fe, NM, with Deacon Don Lucero officiating.
Rita was born, February 3, 1933, to Charles and Ida (Clemens) Smith in, Ralston, NE. She married Robert Christensen in the fall of 1952, in Santa Rosa, CA. Rita was of the Catholic faith, a homemaker, enjoyed reading, and enjoyed watching her westerns.
Survivors include: her four children; Jayne Cooper and her husband; Keith, Jennifer Amis and her husband; Kirk, Robert Christensen and his wife; Stephine, and Matthew Christensen and his wife; Kimberley, a sister; Lucile Burge, brother; Joe Smith and his wife; Sharon, 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by: her parents; Charles and Ida Smith, husband; Robert Christensen and granddaughter; Christine Lopez.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home www.muflfeyfuneralhome.com, (575)762-4435.

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
