Rita Maria Garcia age 73, of Clovis, NM, passed away, Saturday May 4, 2019, at her home in Clovis. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 1:00PM to 5:00PM at Muffley Funeral Home. 1430 Thornton St. A rosary will be recited at 6:00PM, Wednesday May 8, 2019, at, The Chapel, 1500 Thornton St. Mass of the Resurrection will be Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, at 12:00PM with Father Christopher Martinez officiating. Burial to follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens. Rickey Sierra Jr, Robert Romero Jr, Larry Cordova, Sammy Cordova, Stephen Chavez, and Vincent Sanchez will serve as pallbearers.

Rita was born June 10, 1945, to Transito and Luisita (Duran) Cordova in Vaughn, NM. She married Andrew Garcia, on September 4, 1964, in Clovis, NM. Rita was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, and sang in the Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Choir. She enjoyed playing BINGO, playing cards, going to casinos, and making crafts. Rita loved spending time with her grand children.

Survivors include her daughter; Carolyn (Rick) Sierra, two sons; Daniel (Michelle) Garcia, Julian (Rachel) Garcia, step-son; Jessie Martinez all of Clovis, NM, two sisters; Jean Harless of Arlington, TX, Dolores (Robert) Romero of Albuquerque, NM, 10 grandchildren; Crystal (Dago) Rodriguez, Rickey (Rachel) Sierra Jr, Deanna Garcia, Denys Garcia, Donna Garcia, Demi Garcia, Carisima Garcia, Marisa Cruz, Lorena Cruz, Franki Hernandez, seven great grandchildren; Sierra, Hannah, Breanna, Aaliyah, Rickey, Lilliana, and Lucas and best friends; Carolyn Sierra, Darlene Gross, and Crystal Rodriguez. She is preceded in death by her husband; Andrew Garcia, parents; Transito and Luisita Cordova, two brothers; Celestino Cordova, Joe "Chavo" Cordova, three sisters; Rose Gross, Mary Reyes, and Predie Zunich.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on May 8, 2019