Wheeler Mortuary
500 East 3rd Street
Portales, NM 88130
(505) 356-4455
Rosary
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
St Helen Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St Helen Catholic Church
Rita (Trujillo) Ruiz


1928 - 2019
Rita (Trujillo) Ruiz Obituary
The Mass of the Resurrection for Rita Trujillo Ruiz, 91, of Portales, will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at St Helen Catholic Church with Fr. Francisco Carbajal officiating.  Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery with Scotty Trujillo, Henry Ruiz, II, Andrew Urias, Christopher Urias, Justin Ruiz and Sam Ruiz serving as pallbearers.  The Catholic Daughters of the Americas and all of her loving and devoted family will be honorary pallbearers.  The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
 Rita Trujillo Ruiz also known as "Grandma Rita" was born on August 29, 1928, in Palma, New Mexico to the home of Maria (Salazar) and Abel Trujillo and died on November 15, 2019, in Portales.
 Rita married Jenaro "Jerry" Ruiz on February 4, 1952, in Portales  She enjoyed travelling with Jerry and the community boxing team.  She was an active and faithful member of St. Helen Catholic Church.  She was head of the bereavement there and also ran the kitchen.  She was a Charter Member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.  Rita loved to cook and bake as was well known for her red chili.  She enjoyed watching baseball and working the concession stand.  She really loved to watch all of her grandkids play sports.  Rita will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
 Rita is survived by two sons, Henry Ruiz of Portales and Jack Ruiz of Portales; a daughter, Percingula "Perci" Urias and husband Efren of Portales; ten grandchildren, Henry J. Ruiz II and wife Amy, Heaven Salas and husband Nathan, Jason Urias and wife Sarah, Christopher Urias and wife Mari, Abe Urias and wife Brandi, Andrew Urias and wife Donna, Jeremy Ruiz and wife Sarah, Justin Ruiz and wife Heather, Joel Ruiz and wife Jennifer and Sam Ruiz and wife Emily; 25 great grandchildren; three brothers, Pete Trujillo and wife Amelia, Armando Trujillo and wife Diane and Leon Trujillo and wife Linda; a sister, Florentina Trujillo; a niece, Leonor Alvarado, and numerous nieces and nephews.
 She was preceded in death by her husband Jenaro "Jerry" Ruiz, her parents, a grandson Mario Hector Ruiz, a great granddaughter Aspen Salazar, brothers George and Abelito Trujillo, sisters Sandra Salguero, Elodia Trujillo and Estella Trujillo and brother-in-law Antonio Salguero.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455, wheelermortuary.net
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Nov. 20, 2019
