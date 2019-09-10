|
Robbie Jean Maddox went home to be with the Lord August 29, 2019. She was born August 8, 1934, in Beckham county Oklahoma, near Sayre, to Calvin Earl and Oma (Pullam) Richardson. The Richardson family moved to New Mexico in 1936. Jean graduated from Portales High School in 1952, and later married Vernon Dean Maddox on May 17, 1952. Jean was active in the Portales community. She was elected probate judge and served for several years, she was involved in Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Art Guild, and the Extension Club. She enjoyed her job at Joe's Flowers and her time at Roosevelt County Electric Co-op, retiring in 1996.
Jean was survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Marsh and Hollye Maddox of Portales, NM; her daughter and son-in-law Robbie and Jack Smith of Portales, NM. She was also survived by five grandchildren: Danilee (Tommy) Smith of Chilton, TX. Desiree (Justin) Wetzel of Montrose, CO, Cassidy (Barbara) Tibbets of Rockaway, NY, Kelly (Kenwyn) Cradock of Portales, NM, Miranda Smith (Kole Pennington) of St. Joseph, MO; and ten great-grandchildren; her brother and sister-in-law, Calvin "Carl" and Claryce Richardson of Portales, NM.
Proceeded in death by husband, Vernon Maddox, and daughter Ronda Maddox, her parents Calvin and Oma Richardson, brother Earl Marsh Richardson, and sister Thelma Richardson.
Jean spent her time creating life in her various gardens, volunteering in the community, and loving her family and friends. She loved to socialize and spend time turning old items into new. She was dedicated to her husband, family, and community.
An informal memorial gathering of family and friends will be held to honor Jean on Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 2-4pm at the Roosevelt County Electric Co-op Hospitality Room, 121 N Main Avenue, Portales, NM.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Sept. 11, 2019