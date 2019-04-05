Robert David Mead, age 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 2, 2019, at his home in Lakewood, New Mexico. He was born on January 26, 1938, in Willow, OK to Alvin and Helen Mead.

He attended school at Portales, NM and helped his father run the family gas station. When he was 18 he joined the Marines, where he served for 4 years. On May 3, 1958, he married Wanda "Dean" Roberson

He ran the family gas station for many years in Portales. He and Dean later moved to Carlsbad with their family and David drove for New Mexico Salt until his retirement in 2010. He and Dean had 3 children Belinda Smith, David Wayne Mead, and Brad Coats.

David loved to travel and spend time at the lake fishing, also spending time with his beloved dog "Tuffy". He enjoyed the time he got to spend with his children, grandchildren and his great grandchildren. They brought him great joy and happiness.

He is survived by his wife Dean of 60 years, daughter Belinda Smith. Brothers, Ernie & Larry, sister Nedra. 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. David was preceded in death by his parents Alvin & Helen, his sons David, Brad, and Jackie Joe, his brothers, Don, Lanny, Jimmy and his sister Lou.

Cremation has taken place. Services are pending. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 7, 2019