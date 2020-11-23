1/1
Robert E "Gene" Mount
1931 - 2020
Church service for Robert E. "Gene" Mount, age 89, of Muleshoe, Texas, is scheduled for 11:00 am, Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Calvary Baptis Church in Muleshoe with Bro. Jeff Coffman of Muleshoe officiating. Burial will be in Muleshoe Memorial Park.
Gene died Thursday, November 19, 2020, in Muleshoe. He was born July 10, 1931, in Craig County, Oklahoma to Alva E. and Margaret (Davis) Mount. He married Betsy Ann Trobough in Ottawa, Kansas on June 19, 1951.
Gene retired from Santa Fe Railroad after working for them for over 40 years. He was an avid fisherman. Gene also loved spending time withhis family, especially his grandkids. He enjoyed taking care of his back yard cats. Gene was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Muleshoe. He is preceded in death his wife, Betsy Ann in 2018 and his parents.
Gene is survived by his two sons, Allen Mount and Kim Brading of Muleshoe, Texas and David Mount and his wife, Lisa of Heartwell, Nebraska; his daughter, Patricia Copeland and her husband, Rod of Lenexa, Kansas; his brother, Jr. Mount; his four grandchildren, Blake Mount and his wife, Shay, Brandon Mount and Amanda White, Megan Hodges and her huband, Chuck and Hayden Mount; and his four great-grandchildren, Daylen Mount, Hunter Hodges, J.J. Hodges and Makenzie Mount.
The family suggest memorials be sent to Muleshoe Meals on Wheels, 300 South 1st Street, Room #110, Muleshoe, Texas, 79347. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Funeral Home
104 E Avenue F
Muleshoe, TX 79347
(806) 272-4574
