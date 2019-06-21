Home

Robert Earl Goff


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Earl Goff Obituary
Robert Earl Goff was born February 6, 1954, in Lubbock, TX to Mr. Johnnie Goff and Mrs. Willie Mae (Bowman) Goff.  Robert passed peacefully in his home on June 16, 2019.  Robert was the youngest of his parents children. 
His brothers, Johnnie Bryant and Benny Goff proceeded Robert in death. 
He is survived by sisters Bernadine Newman, Joyce Goff and Mary Ann Hutchins.  He is also survived by nieces and nephews: Lagina Newman, Carla Hamilton , LaTrice Thomas, Niricki Goff, Shennan Goff, Gregory Newman and Johnathan Hutchins.
 Robert's mother instilled his religious upbringing at Birch Street Church of Christ.  He completed his education at Dunbar High School in 1974 before attending Job Corp for a short time.  He worked various jobs throughout his life, mostly construction work.  He enjoyed riding his mountain bikes (like NOBODY else could), detailing cars, listening to music, watching old movies, and manicuring his and his neighbors' yards.  He continued doing yard work until a couple of days before passing.
  Robert met Gloria Grisby on December 18, 1981.  They were married December 25, 1984, in Morton, TX. 
Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 11 am at Manhattan Heights Church of Christ Lubbock, TX Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 24th at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on June 23, 2019
