Mr. Robert Stovall, 66, went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Visitation for Mr. Stovall was on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 1pm to 7pm.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 19, 2019, at 2:00pm, with Rodger Grigsby officiating, in the Steed Todd Chapel at 800 E. Manana in Clovis, New Mexico. Burial followed at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens.

Robert was born in Plainview, Texas to Johnny Cade Stovall and Margaret (Kayser) Stovall on September 9, 1952. On December 12, 1981, he married Sue Knight in their home in Clovis, NM.

Mr. Stovall was an avid hunter, fisher, scuba diver, photographer, and had even started to get his pilot's license. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles for many years in Clovis and was a mechanic his entire life. He worked for Cummins Diesel and the City of Clovis.

Robert Stovall is preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Margaret Stovall, and his first spouse Karen Webber.

Robert is survived by his son, Shane Stovall, daughter Triva Cordova, sister Margaret Stovall, and brother Mike Stovall. He is also survived by his 7 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers for Mr. Stovall included Rodger Grigsby, Craig Collier, Brandon Knight, Cade Stovall, and Vince Romero.

T he family extends their warmest appreciation to Compasses Hospice, RN Anjelica Cutney, and Maria Hudson, for their exceptional care.

Services were in care by Steed Todd Funeral Home and Crematory. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on July 21, 2019