Robert T. Cordova 82, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at his home 720 Skyline Dr. He was born February 1, 1937 in Sombrero, NM. He was the retiree owner of Cordova Concrete and Construction Company. Robert was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Clovis, NM.

He is preceded in death by his father Serafin Cordova; mother Alvina Cordova; three sisters; four brothers and son-in-law Frank Martinez Jr.

Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife for 63 years Jane F. Cordova; sons Jimmy Cordova, Toby Cordova (Gloria), Ernie Cordova (Dina), Richard Cordova, Sammy Cordova, Jerry Cordova and Michael Cordova (Panchita); daughters Rose Martinez ( Michael), Linda Martinez, Vivian Cabrera (Jesse), Gerelyn Martin (Anselmo) and Tracy Cordova; thirty-six grandchildren and twenty- eight great-great grandchildren.

The Cordova family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Ahmed, Dr. Maconopali, the PRMC Hospital staff, PRMC Hospice staff and part time staff. The Covenant Medical staff of Lubbock, TX, Dr. Zias, Dr. Chekuru, Tricore staff, Clovis EMTS, Aero Care, Deacon Daniel Chavez, Mrs. Emma Ulibarri, the Priest from Our Lady of Guadalupe, Scared Heart, Community Homecare, Hilda Gracia and the Roth Staffing from Orange California. The Cordova family would also like to send special thanks to everyone for their calls, flowers, cards, food, donations, prayers and condolences.

A rosary was held at 7:00pm on Monday, April 08, 2019, at Steed Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral mass was held at 10:30am on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with burial following at Lawn Haven Cemetery.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Frank Martinez Jr., Charles Martinez, EJ Cordova, Dominick Cabrera, Robert Cordova, Ramon Gallegos, Matthew Cordova and R.J. Cordova. All of his nieces and nephews were honored to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Services are under the care of Steed Todd Funeral Home, 800 E. Manana, Clovis, NM 88101 (575) 763-5541. You may sign the online guest registration at www.steedtodd.com Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 10, 2019