Robert Winkenweder passed away August 6, 2020 at the age of 81 at Fitzsimmons Community Care Center in Aurora, Colorado.

Bob was born on March 14, 1939 in Havre, Montana to Clarence and Ella Mae Winkenweder. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Bob served for 24 years before retiring in 1981. He received a Bachelor Business Administration degree from ENMU in December 1985. He was one of the founding members of the Crime Stopper of Curry County. Bob had made Clovis his home since 1974.

Hw is survived by his brother, Ken and his wife of Seattle, Washington; his daughter, Theresa and her husband of Colorado Springs, CO; his son, William of Denver, Colorado; his son, Richard, his wife, and their daughter, Emersyn of Mt. Airy, Maryland



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store