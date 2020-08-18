Roberto Horacio "Butch" Garcia, 74, of Clovis, NM passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at his home. A visitation will be held from 12:00 to 5:00 pm on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton. A rosary will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 108 N. Davis Street, with Father Sotero Sena officiating. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens. Jake Zamora, Paul Aragon, Richard Taylor, Gilbert "Hoss" Sanchez, Florencio "Fry" Urioste, and Andy Logan will be pallbearers. His pool buddies at the American Legion Post 117 will be honorary pallbearers.
Butch was born June 28, 1946, in Clovis, NM to Marcelino Garcia and Mary C. Marquez Garcia. He married Christine C. Mondragon June 3, 1978, in Clovis, NM. Butch served in the US Navy for 22 years and was a Vietnam Veteran. After his retirement from the Navy he worked as the Custodial Supervisor at the Clovis Community College for 22 years. He enjoyed watching football, playing pool, and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Butch was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and American Legion Post 117.
Survivors include: daughter; Valerie Garcia-Rea (Joseph) of Fort Myers, FL, nine siblings; Molly Urioste of Portales, NM, Jane Cordova of Clovis, NM, Ernest Garcia of Clovis, NM, Judy Zamora of Santa Rosa, NM, Isabel Smith (Blaine) of Clovis, NM, Gilbert Garcia (Sharon) of Clovis, NM, Darlene Garcia of Santa Rosa, NM, Leo Garcia (Peggy) of Clovis, NM, and Carolyn Campasagrado of Clovis, NM, and two grandchildren; Rylan Rea and Kadyn Rea. He was preceded in death by his wife; Christine Garcia, parents; Marcelino and Mary Garcia, sister; Marcy Jimenez, and two brothers; Raymond Garcia and Joe Mike Garcia.
