Rogene (Buddy) Moore went to be with the Lord December 22, 2019 with family members at his side.
He was born September 12, 1928 in the Floyd Community to Oscar and Mattie Moore. He spent most of his working years as a Parts Manager for John Deere Implement Companies, first in Portales then Lovington and Roswell.
In 1976 he and his son Richard planted and farmed a pecan orchard NE of Portales. After retiring, he and his wife Nadine moved from their Roswell home to the south end of the orchard. Richard and wife Judy and Buddy and wife Nadine spent many years working the orchard. In 1998 they sold the orchard when Buddy started having heart problems.
Buddy is survived by his wife of 41 years Nadine (Eminger Hill ) and eight children, Richard (Judy) Moore, Vickie (Delton) Fitz, Jerry Moore, Kathy Moore, Glenda (David) Downey, Ann (Mike) Clark, Janice Holder, Christine (Gary) Harlan, 20 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 14 great great grandchildren, one brother-in-law Richard Zandecki and numerous nieces and nephews. Buddy was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Mattie Moore, 4 brothers Troy, Doyle, Pete and Micky, 1 sister Glenda Zandecki & 5 grandchildren Brianna, Travis, Kelton, Clinton and Lana Kay.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday January 11th at Emanuel Baptist Church Portales at 2:00PM.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Jan. 5, 2020