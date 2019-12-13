|
Roger Dial, 51, of Clovis, NM passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at his home. A visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 10:30 am, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Central Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Central Baptist Church with Pastor Wayne Boydstun officiating. Pallbearers will be Russell Dial, Logan Hackbarth, Sandy Wagner, David Reeb, Doug Ford, Lawrence Johnson, Austin Hackbarth, and Randy Wright. Honorary pallbearers will be all first responders and the University of New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigators.
Roger was born October 22, 1968 in Albuquerque, NM to George Ronald Dial and Laquita Ann Fort Dial. He married Tiffany Cean Melton September 12, 1992 in Las Cruces, NM. He was active with the Clovis Police Department for 25+ years. For 17+ years Roger worked as a Medical Investigator for the University of New Mexico. He enjoyed building guns, flipping cars, going to auctions, playing golf, and racing stock cars.
Survivors include: his wife; Tiffany Dial, three daughters; Caitlin Hackbarth (Logan), Madison Dial, and Alyssa Dial, a grandson; Colton Hackbarth, his mother; Laquita Dial, three sisters; Shellie Owens (Jeff), Karla Dial, and Marla Dial Moore, brother; Russell Dial (Phyllis), and five nieces; Taylor Dial, Morgan Dial, Courtney Bottomley, Scarlette Verbon, and Elizabeth Moore. He was preceded in death by: his father; Ronnie Dial, grandparents; George Murray & Clytie Dial, and Byron and Ruby Faye Fort, and a brother-in-law; Ron Moore.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Dec. 15, 2019