Graveside services for Roman Cavett, 66, of Portales, will be held at 11:00 AM, Tues., May 12, 2020 in the Portales Cemetery with Rev. Wesley McAfee officiating. Terry Truelock, Vincent Ulibarri, Wayne Couch, Steve Gonzales, Steve Levacy, Dennis Shaffer, Danny Deckard, Sam Long, and Frank Levacy along with all of Roman's other many friends will be honorary pallbearers.
Oral Roman Cavett, known to virtually everyone as Roman, was born Aug. 8, 1953 in Portales to the home of Mollie Ann (West) and Oral Roman Cavett, and joined the Lord in heaven on May 6, 2020 in Amarillo, TX. Following the death of his father when he was a young teenager, he and his mother moved to Clovis. He later returned to Portales, and on Mar. 18, 1973, he was married to Sharon Miller-Eminger. The couple was blessed with three children, a son and two daughters.
Roman was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. During his lifetime he had worked at a number of different jobs, mostly in construction and trucking. During the early 1980's he helped in the building of several Allsup's stores in the area. In about 2007, he began driving trucks for the New Mexico Highway Dept.
Roman was a devoted husband and father. He spent his life working and caring for his family. He loved to go boating and fishing and camping with his wife and children. It seemed he was always building something new for their home, or fixing something.
He is survived by Sharon, his wife of 47 years of their home; his three children, Shelley Tran and husband, John of Fullerton, CA, Keith Cavett and wife, Anna Weinzetl of Taos, NM and Audra Sanchez and husband, Paul of Albuquerque, NM; a brother, Ray Cavett of Amarillo; his mother-in-law, Lee Eminger of Portales, NM; five grandchildren, Coulten Cavett of Taos, NM, Haylee and Brittany Johnston of Fullerton, CA, Sarah Alvarez and husband, Carlos of Phoenix, AZ, and Jacob Leyba of Albuquerque, NM; as well as numerous, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by both of his parents as well as by a brother, Bob Cavett, and two sisters, Mary Lou Tillman and Vonnie Holley.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from May 8 to May 10, 2020.