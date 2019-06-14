Ronald "Ronny" A Hayes, of Clovis, NM passed away June 13, 2019 at University Medical Center. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Muffley Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, June 17, 2019 at The Chapel, 1500 Thornton, with Doyle Hayes officiating. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Noah Nunez, Johnny Chavez, Mike Chavez, Travis Thompson, Mona Chavez, Tony Hayes, Jeremy Hayes, and Zachary Ward. Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Ward, Donnita Thompson, Steven Mitchell, and Traci Ward.

Ronny was born December 20, 1945 in Chickasha, OK to Alwyn L. Hayes and Dorothy Louise Fullerton Hayes. He married Diane Miller March 18, 2002 in Mt. Pleasant, TX. He worked as a floor installer. Ronny enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing to music, dancing, and his dogs.

Survivors include: his wife; Diane Miller of the home, son; Tony Hayes (Camille) of Midland, TX, two daughters; Shauna Garcia (Sam) of Lubbock, TX, and Mika Alexander of Las Cruces, NM, two sisters; Cindy Chavez (Johnny) Belen, NM, and Donna Vigus of Greenville, PA, brother; Doyle Hayes (Brenda) of Sulphur Spring, TX, step-son; Steven Mitchell (Alisa), 16 grandchildren; Amber, Rebecca, Samantha, Noah, Hannah, Alwyn, Bethany, Tara, Megan, Faith, Cody, Jade, Juliette, Andrew, Brynn, and Lucas, seven great-grandchildren; Christopher, Carter, Grayson, William, Timothy, and two on the way, numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; Alwyn and Dorothy Hayes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on June 16, 2019