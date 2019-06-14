Home

POWERED BY

Services
Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald A "Ronny" Hayes


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald A "Ronny" Hayes Obituary
Ronald "Ronny" A Hayes, of Clovis, NM passed away June 13, 2019 at University Medical Center. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Muffley Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, June 17, 2019 at The Chapel, 1500 Thornton, with Doyle Hayes officiating. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Noah Nunez, Johnny Chavez, Mike Chavez, Travis Thompson, Mona Chavez, Tony Hayes, Jeremy Hayes, and Zachary Ward. Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Ward, Donnita Thompson, Steven Mitchell, and Traci Ward.
Ronny was born December 20, 1945 in Chickasha, OK to Alwyn L. Hayes and Dorothy Louise Fullerton Hayes. He married Diane Miller March 18, 2002 in Mt. Pleasant, TX. He worked as a floor installer. Ronny enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing to music, dancing, and his dogs.
Survivors include: his wife; Diane Miller of the home, son; Tony Hayes (Camille) of Midland, TX, two daughters; Shauna Garcia (Sam) of Lubbock, TX, and Mika Alexander of Las Cruces, NM, two sisters; Cindy Chavez (Johnny) Belen, NM, and Donna Vigus of Greenville, PA, brother; Doyle Hayes (Brenda) of Sulphur Spring, TX, step-son; Steven Mitchell (Alisa), 16 grandchildren; Amber, Rebecca, Samantha, Noah, Hannah, Alwyn, Bethany, Tara, Megan, Faith, Cody, Jade, Juliette, Andrew, Brynn, and Lucas, seven great-grandchildren; Christopher, Carter, Grayson, William, Timothy, and two on the way, numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; Alwyn and Dorothy Hayes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
Download Now