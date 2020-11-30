Ronnie A. "Ron" West, 84, of Leesburg, IN passed into the Lords' arms on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born on November 19, 1936, in Burket, IN to Arthur Sheridan & Marjorie (Parks) West.

Ron grew up in Warsaw, attended Warsaw High School, and at the age of 17, entered the United States Air Force. One of his first assignments was to Cannon Air Force Base, Clovis, NM, where he met and then married Janis Reiser, on January 29, 1957. But, it would be another week before they told Jan's parents, since they eloped! Being a military family, they moved frequently and over the years were stationed in California, South Dakota (where his daughter Sonia was born), Florida (twice), France (where his son Kenny was born) and Germany. Ron was also a Vietnam Veteran and loved his country very much. While in the Air Force he took college courses sporadically, though it would be years after he retired from the Air Force as a Master sergeant before he went back to college at the age of 44. He then attained not only a Bachelor's degree but also his Masters. His love of learning and children was put to use as a teacher and then as a principal in Hobbs, NM, until he retired after Jan passed away.

He then moved back to Indiana and married R. Carolyn (Manges) Shively on October 15, 2000, in Goshen, IN, extending his family to soon include many, many more, which he loved dearly. He also joined the Indiana National Guard where he served and attained the rank of Major.

Ron loved fixing and remodeling, once even moving a fireplace from one side of a living room to another so the kitchen could be made bigger, only to years later move it back! He probably has every tool known and loved working on old VW's, having restored numerous Bug's and was in the final stages of completing the restoration of a 1973 VW Thing. It did take Carolyn a few years to figure out it might not always be a good idea to make comments like "...I wonder how the kitchen would look if..." because the next thing you know, Ron was remodeling the entire kitchen! To say he made a positive impact on the lives around him would be an understatement.

Ron loved the Lord and was active in his church, Clunette United Methodist Church and was a former member of First Baptist Church in Clovis, New Mexico.

He is survived by his wife; Carolyn West of Leesburg, IN, his son; Kenneth West and his wife; Greta of Dallas, TX, his three Stepdaughters; Katrina Ousley of South Whitley, Kristi K. (Darren) Fugett of Larwill, and Kelly K. (Mike) Todd of Leesburg, Two grandsons; Spencer and Ross West of Dallas, TX, Six step grandchildren, eleven step great-grandchildren, and his sister; Debbie Gittleson of Fort Wayne, IN.

He was preceded in death by; his parents, 1st wife; Jan West, his daughter; Sonia West, 2 sisters; Marjorie Wolford & Margean Salsgiver, and 2 brothers; Jim & Mike West.

A visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Owen Family Funeral Home St. Rd. 13 & CR 500N, North Webster, IN. Memorial services will follow at 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home, with Pastor Mike Beezley officiating. He will be memorialized with a military flag ceremony and 21 gun salute. Private burial will take place at a later date.

Preferred memorials may be given to the Soldiers and Sailors Children's Home, 10892 N. St. Rd. 140, Knightstown, IN 46148.







