Ronnie Doyle Warmuth went to be with his Savior on October 25, 2020 at the age of 78 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Ronnie is survived by his wife Evelyn, his sister, Wanda Bowe of Canyon, Texas, His children Gary and JoLynn Beard, Teri and Glenn Price both of Hobbs, New Mexico, and Konnie and Rodney Stubblefield of Denton, Texas. His bragging rights went to his grandchildren Skyler and Amanda Hayes, Chandler Hayes, Kayley and Jonas Crump, Raegan Stubblefield, Brayden Price, Kelsey Beard, Devin Beard, and Garrett Price. Ronnie is also survived by 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Velma Warmuth and sister Nadine Wallin.
Ronnie was born on December 16, 1941 in Tucumcari, New Mexico. He was raised in the San Jon area where he attended Porter School the first eight years and graduated from San Jon High School. He graduated from New Mexico State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree and a Master of Education degree. He also received a Master of Business Administration degree from Eastern New Mexico University.
On August 1, 1987, Ronnie married Evelyn Beard. They spent 33 years together enjoying family, friends, traveling, golfing, and the many special times shared with their grandchildren.
Ronnie served 5 ½ years in the United States Air Force, serving at Headquarters Civil Air Patrol as Chief of Cadet Training, Air Intelligence Officer at Tan Son Nuet, South Vietnam and Wesbaden, Germany. He taught school in grades 5 -12 for seven years at Logan, New Mexico, grades 9-12 at Texico High School for 14 years, and as a part time instructor at Clovis Community College for 20 years. Upon retiring from education, he worked at the New Mexico Department of Labor and at Cannon Air Force Base as the Drug Demand Reduction Program Director.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 31st at 1:00 pm at Central Baptist Church, Clovis NM.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Baptist Children's Home in Portales, New Mexico or a charity of your choice
.