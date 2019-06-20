Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronnie Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronnie Lee Harris Sr


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronnie Lee Harris Sr Obituary
Ronnie Lee Harris, Sr, 68, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Ronnie was born on June 12, 1951 to Herman Lee and Ruthie M. Harris. Ronnie graduated from Dunbar High School.
Ronnie leaves to cherish his memory; his mother, Ruthie M. Harris; three sons, Rodrick Harris, Reginald Harris, and Ronnie Harris, Jr.; four sisters, Gwen McCallan, Ruthie Harris, Olivia Gatewood (Robbin), and Cassie Harris; one brother, Alvin Harris; two grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service was held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. James Baptist Church, Lubbock, TX
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.