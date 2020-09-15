1/1
Ronnie Mearl Blacklock
1939 - 2020
Ronnie Mearl Blacklock died on September 12, 2020, in Clovis, NM. He was born on June 13, 1939, in Post, TX, to the home of Pat and Nancy Doyel Blacklock.
Ronnie was a member of the "Class of 57" at Post, TX, graduating in 1957. He entered the US Air Force and served over twenty years. He also served in the Department of Defense for 16 years. He was awarded the Lt General Leo Marquez award three times for managerial excellence.
He served as president of the NCO Academy Graduates Association and was a member of the American Legion Post 25. He married LaRue Bownds on May 26, 1958.
Ronnie is survived by: his wife; LaRue, two children; Ronnie Kyle Blacklock and Cacy Cate-Hernandez, and his grand-daughter, that he raised as his own, Amanda Maes (Paul). He was also the proud granddad of four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He also leaves a sister; Nora Richardson of Brownfield, TX. He was preceded in death by: a sister; Lorene Shepherd, his parents, and a grandson; Jacob Cate.
Local arrangements are entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Muffley Funeral Home Chapel, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis, NM.
A graveside service will be conducted by Hudman Funeral Home at 1:00 pm CST, on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Terrace Cemetery in Post, TX.

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
