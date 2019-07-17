|
Ronny Melton, 60, of Portales, NM passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, July 22, 2019 at Third and Kilgore Church of Christ in Portales, NM.
Ronny was born December 15, 1958 in Clovis, NM to Webster Thomas Melton and Sharon Camille Hutchinson. He enjoyed riding his Harley, camping and fishing.
Survivors include: his two brothers; Mickey Melton of Portales, NM, and Tom Harper of Portales, NM, sister; Vicki Van Schoyck (Jeffery) of Mocksvill, NC, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on July 21, 2019