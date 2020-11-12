Graveside services for Rosa Duran, 49, of Portales, will be conducted at 10:00 AM, Monday, November 16, 2020, in the Portales Cemetery with Fr. Francisco Carbajal officiating. Orlando Acosta, John Andrew Garza, Benjamin Lee Garza, Fabian Duran, James Chavez and Baltazar Aragon will serve as pallbearers.
Rosa Alva Duran was born April 25, 1971, in Bakersfield, CA to the home of Mercedes (Pena) and J. Celestino Duran, and died November 10, 2020, in Lubbock, TX. Rosa grew up in Muleshoe, TX and graduated from high school there in 1991. She went on to study Sociology at Eastern New Mexico University and Clovis Community College. She enjoyed being outdoors, and often did seasonal farm work in the area. Rosa enjoyed music and dancing, but her greatest joy was spending time with her son, Isael and the rest of her family. She especially enjoyed reading to him, and every Friday evening was movie night with him. Rosa was also very devoted to her father.
She is survived by her son, Isael Emmanuel Silva of the home; her father, Celestino Duran of Portales; a brother, Fabian J. Duran of Clovis; three sisters, Corina (Rene) Rodriguez of Texico, NM, Veronica Duran and Noami (Ruben) Duran-Rodriguez both of Portales; 6 nieces and nephews, Eddwinia Renee Rodriguez and companion, James Chavez, Marina (Baltazar) Aragon, Benjamin Garza, John Andrew (Serina) Garza, Orlando Celistino Acosta and Ruben D. Rodriguez; 7 great-nieces and nephews, Aaliyah, Seleenah and Danalee Garza, Seraphina Mercedes Garza, John Paul L. Garza, Catalina Rose Garza and Zarina Mercedes Duran; as well as a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mercedes Duran who died January 20, 2015.
