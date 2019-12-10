|
|
Rosalie Mary Geisler, age 67, passed away November 28, 2019. She was born April 11, 1952 in Ft. Sumner, New Mexico to Albert & Louisa Lopez Gonzales.
Rosalie grew up in Ft. Sumner and graduated High School in 1970. She attended Nursing School in Roswell, NM at Eastern New Mexico University, graduating with her Associates Degree. She continued her studies in El Paso, TX. She was a RN for 35yrs. She also owned & operated Toriland Daycare Center in Portales, NM for 20yrs. Rosalie and Robert Andrew Geisler have been married for 10yrs. She loved horses, antique shopping and attending car shows with Andy.
Rosalie is preceded in death by her father and two brothers; Albert Jr. & Joe Frank. She is survived by her husband, Andy; one daughter Viktorya Carter, one son Chris Carter, three grandchildren Kobe, Skylah and Zordan, her mother Louisa and 5 siblings, George, Fred, Steve, Mary Ann Delgado and Melba Torres.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Dec. 11, 2019