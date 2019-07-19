Rose Liles, age 89, of Clovis, NM passed away Tuesday July 2, 2019, at Clovis Health Care & Rehab. Cremation has taken place and a private service will be held at a later date.

Rose attended cosmetology school in the 60's and operated a beauty shop out of her home. The peek-a-boo Sassoon was a popular hair style at the time. She also owned and operated a fabric shop the Villa Rose. She loved to sew and embroider. She enjoyed ceramics. After they moved to New Mexico she involved herself in quilting. Garage sales was a favorite pastime. She loved reading and doing crossword puzzles.

Survivors include three daughters; Siobahn Liles (Miles Manasco) of Kingsbury, TX, Tammy Erickson (Joseph) of Sandstone, MN, Melanie Langstaff (Herb) of Mount Pleasant, MI, two sons; Chris Liles (Holly) of Taylor, MI, Curtis Liles (Melody) of Lakewood, CO. Two sisters; Lucille and Dori; Two nieces; Roxie French and Audrey Hale both Pigeon Forge, TN; Also several other nieces and nephews. Nine grandchildren, and several great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband; Claude M Liles and parents; Deck and Pearl Duckett; sister; Erm Hale.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on July 21, 2019