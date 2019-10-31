|
A memorial for the life of Rosemary Elizabeth Brown, 66, of Portales, will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 9th, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Wheeler Mortuary Chapel. Lunch will follow the memorial and is kindly hosted by the First United Methodist Church in their fellowship hall.
Rose was born in Portales on June 2, 1953 to Charlie and Martha Brown and graduated from Portales High School in 1971. She had a genuine love for others that led her to earn her Nursing degree from ENMU. She worked as a nurse at Roosevelt General Hospital in a variety of different positions from the emergency room to senior care. She continued her medical career in Roswell as a nurse for the Head Start program and then for many years at the office of Dr. Thomas Ramage until her retirement at which time she returned to Portales.
She is survived by her partner of over 20 years, Robert Furlong. She also left behind a daughter, Becky Baca-Lankford of Lubbock TX, a son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Ileana Burdine of Burbank, CA, and seven grandchildren – Braden, Brenna, Brecklyn, Elodie, Genevieve, Josephine, and Desmond. She is also survived by her sisters Angela Madge Martin and her husband Allan, Jeanne Sue Weems and her husband Lyle, and Kathleen Ann Weems and her husband Donnie, and her sister-in-law Sheree Brown, along with many nieces and nephews each of whom she loved as her own. She is preceded in death by both of her parents as well as her brothers Terry Dave and Charlie Samuel (Sam) Brown.
She was a gifted artist and photographer who loved to spend time in her garden. Her kindness also led her to adopt many strays – both four-legged and two-legged. She was quick to smile and lift up a person when they were down but also cared enough to tell you what you needed to hear. Her kindness, love, and wisdom touched the lives of innumerable people over the years and she will be missed by all who knew her.
Arrangements by Wheeler Mortuary of Portales, Inc., 575-356-4455, wheelermortuary.net
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Nov. 3, 2019