Rosie (Saiz) Sena


1921 - 2019
Rosie (Saiz) Sena Obituary
Rosie Sena, 98, of Clovis, NM passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Plains Regional Medical Center. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Sotero Sena officiating. Burial will follow at Mission Garden of Memories.

Rosie was born September 14, 1921 in Encino, NM to Sotero Saiz and Juanita Garcia Saiz. She married Antonio "Tony" Sena January 2, 1947 in Clovis, NM. Rosie was a Senior member at La Casa since 1989. She enjoyed crocheting, volunteering for the funeral committee at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, and at the democratic party. Rosie loved to dance, cook, and bake.

Survivors include: her son; Chester Sena (Sue) of Albuquerque, NM, daughter; Irene Durham (Craig) of Clovis, NM, two sisters; Antonia and Frutosa, two grandchildren; Joshua Leitner and Sandi Wagner (Tim), and a great-grandchild; Aiden Wagner. She was preceded in death by her parents; Sotero and Juanita Saiz, husband; Antonio "Tony" Sena, infant daughter; June Sena, two brothers; Sam Saiz and Roman Saiz, and four sisters;Della Apodaca, Eloida Marez, Elisa Lopez, and Celina Villa.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Dec. 1, 2019
