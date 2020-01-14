|
|
Roswitha "Rosie" Bertha Catanzaro, age 70, passed away on January 10, 2020 in Lubbock, TX. She was born on November 3, 1949 in West Germany. She was a loving, wonderful wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. After Germany she moved to England and ended up in the US living in Shreveport, LA. Where she married George Catanzaro, they were married for 23 years. Being a military spouse, she and the family moved around from base to base living in Oklahoma, Colorado, Texas, Germany, and finally landing in Clovis, NM. Once settled in, she began working on base at various jobs and settled in at Amici's, later know as The Endzone. Where she continued to hone her love of cooking and providing for others thru hot meals. Rarely would visitors leave her home with an empty stomach after a special occasion or party. Rosie loved a good book and a quiet place to enjoy it. Be it at home, a park, a bed during a family visit in Albuquerque, or near a beach while visiting family in California. If it peaceful and family was around it was good for her. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Be it at their home, or on vacation in Albuquerque during Balloon Fiesta.
Rosie is survived by one brother; Karl Pennell, sisters; Isabella Lockhart and Leni Johnson. Her former husband George Catanzaro. Two sons; David Catanzaro (Amanda) and Mark Catanzaro (Carmen). Four grandchildren; Abigail, Mackenzie, Skyler, and Dustyn, and several great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother; Maria Pennell Knoll and one sister; Peggy Snow.
Her Memorial Service will be held at First Christian Church, 1700 N. Main St., Clovis, NM, on January 18th at 2pm. A private family reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall.
Rosie loved animals, especially her pets. So in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local animal shelter, ASPCA, or the Australian animal rescue efforts.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Jan. 15, 2020