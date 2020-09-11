1/1
Ruben G Sierra
1949 - 2020
Ruben G. Sierra, 71, of Clovis, NM passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at his home. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton, Clovis. A rosary will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at The Chapel with Deacon Daniel Chavez officiating. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, September 14, 2020, at The Chapel with Pastor Wayne Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens. Robert Sierra, Rudy Sierra, Randy Sierra, Ricky Sierra, Adam Sierra, Alan Sierra, and Lyndon Ward will be pallbearers.
Ruben was born February 15, 1949, in Littlefield, TX to Ramon Sierra and Gregoria Galvan Sierra. He married Mary Flores on May 9, 2002, in Clovis, NM. He loved working outside tinkering with his trailers. Ruben worked for Ward Brothers Farm Equipment for 30 years.
Survivors include: his wife; Mary Sierra of Clovis, NM, 11 children; Anette Garcia of Clovis, NM, Allen Sierra of Clovis, NM, Adam Sierra of Dallas, TX, Joe Gomez (Renee) of Amarillo, TX, Gary Hernandez (Estella) of Clovis, NM, Anna Dutton (Dennis) of Clovis, NM, Fernando Hernandez (Sally) of Aurora, CO, Albert Hernandez (Josie) of Clovis, NM, Birdie Hernandez of Clovis, NM, Daniel Hernandez (Rosa) of Clovis, NM and John Hernandez (Barbara) of Clovis, NM, five brothers; Romeo Sierra (Nancy) of Melrose, NM, Robert Sierra (Don) of Imperial Beach, CA, Rudy Sierra (Debbie) of Clovis, NM, Randy Sierra of Clovis, NM, and Ricky Sierra (Carolyn) of Clovis, NM, six sisters; Rune Sierra of Spade, TX, Ruby Sierra of Lubbock, TX, Ruth Sierra Moorehead of Odessa, TX, Rosemary Gipson of Clovis, NM, Rachel Hernandez of Brownfield, TX, and Rebecca McElfresh of Charleston, SC, 39 grandchildren and 64 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; Ramon and Gregoria Sierra, and brother; Raymond Sierra Jr.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Muffley Funeral Home Inc.
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
