Ruby (Akers) Richter

1929 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Ruby Richter passed away on July 8th, 2019, in Portales, NM. Ruby was born in Hettinger, ND on January 16, 1929. She was the youngest of five children of John and Minnie Akers who were farmers in northwestern South Dakota. She grew up during the Great Depression attending the last sod schoolhouse in the area then graduating from Bison High School in Bison, SD. In 1953, she received her Bachelor degree in Music, Stringed Instruments with a minor in Art from South Dakota Teachers College in Aberdeen, SD.

She married Edward Richter, Jr. on June 6, 1953 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Aberdeen, SD. Five children were born to this union: sons Christopher, Nicholas, William, Conrad, and daughter Barbara. During this time, she was a Teacher at various schools in South Dakota and Minnesota for five years then moved to Manhattan, KS where her husband Edward was an Academic Librarian at Kansas State University for seven years. In 1967, they settled in Portales, NM when Edward joined the Golden Library faculty and staff at Eastern New Mexico University. In 1970, she received her Masters degree in Art Education from ENMU. For 20 years, she was the Art teacher at Portales Junior High School. She was a Cub Scouts den leader when her sons were younger and member of various clubs like Homemaker's Club and AAUW. She enjoyed maintaining her home, yard work and growing things. Upon retirement from teaching, her eldest sister encouraged her to study quilting since she was naturally talented in drawing, design, color, and anything creative. She was self-taught in all manners of needlework including appliqué, embroidery, piecing, garment making, crochet, and quilt making. In her retirement, she completed numerous quilts and related needlework articles. As a member of St. Helen's Catholic Church in Portales, NM for over 50 years, she belonged to the Altar Society and participated in numerous church activities.

She was preceded in death by her parents John and Minnie Akers, brothers John Akers and Ollie Akers, sisters Flavia Burrer and Ruth Akers, husband Edward Richter, Jr., husband's parents Edward and Teresa Richter, Sr, sister-in-law Rosemary Ricketts, and her eldest son Christopher Richter. She is survived by: sons Nicholas Richter and wife Richelle, CA, William Richter, Portales, NM, and Conrad Richter, CA, daughter Barbara Richter, Denver, CO, extended family in the Dakotas, Texas, Ohio, friends and acquaintances. She truly enjoyed and appreciated her family and friends throughout her life.

On Friday, July 12th, 2019, her Rosary will be held at 9am and her Funeral Mass at 10am at St. Helen's Catholic Church in Portales, NM followed by her Rite of Committal and Interment at the Portales Cemetery. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on July 10, 2019