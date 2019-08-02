|
|
Rupert Delbert Gamble passed away on July 30, 2019. He was a devout Christian and a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Rupert was born on August 14, 1920, in Remlap, Alabama to Cyrus Grady and Mary Jane Brown Gamble. He was raised on a farm on Pine Mountain and left the farm at the start of World War II. While in the Army Air Corps, Rupert met his future wife Dorothy Jane Beavans in Ft. Wayne, Indiana in 1943 and they married on October 6, 1945, after his return from the European Theater.
Rupert served 27 years in the Air Force, living in Indiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Virginia, and Texas. His overseas assignment included Guam, Alaska, and Japan
Rupert's most exciting assignments were during WW II and Vietnam. After earning his pilot wings in 1943, 2nd Lt. Gamble went to Europe and flew combat missions in C-47 aircraft in support of the Normandy invasion (D-Day plus 1), the Battle of the Bulge (Bastogne) and Operation Market Garden (towed gliders into combat zones). He earned air medals and other decorations for his actions. In the Vietnam conflict, Rupert served at Udorn Royal Thai Air Base during 1965-1966 in a non-flying capacity.
After retiring from the Air Force in November 1968, Rupert was employed by Texas Department of Public Safety as the regional liaison for Disaster Preparedness for the Rio Grande Valley, retiring in 1986. In retirement, he and Dorothy resided in Corpus Christi, San Antonio and spent the last 17 years in Portales.
Rupert was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Dorothy, his sister Myrtlene Mize, brothers Wilburn, Bill and Phil; and daughter-in-law Ann. He is survived by sons Steven and Tom; grandchildren Natalie, Jennifer (Jimmy), Joe and Kelly (Will); and great grandchildren Carly, Mia, Liam, Colton, Annabelle and Caulder. Rupert is also survived by his sister-in-law Stella Ingram Gamble and many nephews, nieces and cousins. He was also very close to the members of Glen Bradshaw's Bible Study class at the First Baptist Church in Portales.
The family would like to express its appreciation to his niece and care giver Linda Wang, the staff at Wheatfield's Senior Living, and the men and women of Sodexo Food Service and the Physical Plant at Eastern New Mexico University.
A Memorial Service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Portales on Saturday, August 10 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation with the family will be following the service.
Interment for Rupert and Dorothy will be at Arlington National Cemetery in 2020.
In lieu of flowers or memorials, donations may be made to one's favorite charity.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Aug. 4, 2019