1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, Russell Muffley was shaking hands with friends and family who greeted him as he arrived in Heaven. Muffley, also known as "Judge" died at his home after an 18 year battle with cancer.

Russell L. Muffley was born September 25, 1947 in Galion, Ohio to Clarence F. and Evelyn Loeffel Muffley. As a child he lived in Mt. Gilead, Ohio, Fort Recovery, Ohio and Logansport, Indiana prior to moving to Las Cruces, NM as a teenager.

He attended Las Cruces High School, graduating in 1965, and attended Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science, with graduation in 1968. Russell was a student at New Mexico State University while serving his three-year apprenticeship to become a licensed embalmer-funeral director, which he accomplished in 1970. While working on his apprenticeship he met Carolyn Streich. Russell and Carolyn were married on March 14, 1969 and began their life moving through Eastern New Mexico, touching lives and shaking hands as a funeral director in Las Cruces, Artesia and Clayton, New Mexico prior to the 1975 move to Clovis, to become manager of Sherwood Mortuary. In 1978, they purchased what is now Muffley Funeral Home. Through the 40 plus years of greeting people with a firm and sincere handshake, people came to know and trust Russell Muffley.

In 1966, Governor Gary Johnson appointed him to the State Board of Thanatopractice, the governing body for funeral directors. He served there as chairman until December 1972. He was also on the Board of Directors for the Office of The Medical Investigator for the State of New Mexico.

As a board member and Chairman of the Board of the Senior Citizen Resident Center in Clovis, Russell would spend time with the residents and the staff. In 2003, he was elected to become a Trustee for Clovis Community College, a position he has continued to hold. He was also honorary co-chair for in 2005. In April 2013, Muffley was appointed to the supervisory committee for Cannon Federal Credit Union.

In 1984, Muffley was elected Municipal Judge for the City of Clovis, thus his nickname; "Judge". He held this position until retirement in 2002. He was a past member of National Judges Association and past president of New Mexico Municipal Judges Association.

Some may remember Russell as a different type of judge, the football judge or the basketball judge. He was the "color guy" for Patrick Davidson in announcing the Wildcat football and basketball games (and a few baseball), for KCLV-AM radio station for 13 years.

Russell was a member and past president of the Clovis Executive Association, a past member and community Partner of the Air Force Association, the Clovis-Portales Elks Lodge and the board of directors for the Clovis Noonday Lions Club.

Russell has always supported and been active with whatever his children and grandchildren were involved in. He has coached Little League Baseball in Pee-Wee, Minor League and Major League, served on the Board for National Little League and as a District III Umpire. He also coached Girls softball and coached the 1992 USSSA New Mexico State Champs in the 15 and under age division.

Muffley has been honored to be named among the Outstanding Young Men of America, was selected Lion of the Year by the Clovis Noonday Lions and was "Wildcat Basketball Dad" in 1988-89. He also felt honored to be selected to receive a "Legacy Award," recognizing giving people and the Citizen of the Year Award from the Clovis Portales Realtors in 2014.

Russell Muffley was a caring funeral director, a giving member of the Clovis Community and a much-loved family man. His survivors include: his wife of 50 years; Carolyn, his children; Amy N. Muffley of Midland, TX, Rodney S. Muffley and his wife; Bobbie of Clovis, Wendy M. Cronk and husband Brian of Lubbock, TX. His grandchildren, very special to him, include: Jordan Muffley, Victoria Muffley, Cambree Cronk, Karlee Cronk, Nathyn Muffley, Destiny Zehnal and husband Michael (daughter Rosalie) and Skyler Price. Also surviving are his brothers; Donald A. Muffley and wife; Jeanne of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Wayne E. Muffley and wife; Patricia of Parrish, FL, and sisters; Donna Graham and husband Ken, and Judy Muffley, all of Mesa, AZ.

Preceding Russell were his parents; Clarence and Evelyn, his brother Raymond Douglas and his wife Sue.

Funeral Services to celebrate Russell's life will be held Friday, April 5, 2019, 10:00 am at Central Baptist Church in Clovis. Rev. Jon Forrest will officiate along with Pastor Furgus Tunnell. Pallbearers will be Richard Winemiller, Dr. John Neibling, John Evans, Kurt Verlei, Waymond Dowdy, and Jordan Muffley. The Honorary Pallbearers include Dr. Jim Jennings, Lt. Col (Ret) Merrill Barlow, and all of his coffee group friends. His Heavenly Pallbearers have welcomed him home, shaking his hand and hugging him.

Memorial contributions may be made to Clovis Community College in his honor to the Russell Muffley Scholarship Fund, The Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico or to a friend that might need help.

