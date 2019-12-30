|
|
Ruthie Mae Walker, 83, of Clovis, NM passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Retirement Ranch. A visitation will be held from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm with family present from 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm, Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis. A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. John Baptist Church with Rev. Kent Creamer officiating. Burial will follow at Mission Garden of Memories.
Ruthie was born July 10, 1936 in Greenville, MS to Edward Jenkins and Odessa (Mayfield) Jenkins. She married Jesse Walker September 13, 1956 in Clovis, NM. Ruthie was a member of St. John's Baptist Church where she served in the Adult Choir, children's choir, baptism, as church custodian, and with Missions in a variety of activities.
Survivors include: her husband of 63 years; Jesse Walker, 11 children; Linda McPherson (David) of Clovis, NM, James Walker (Sharon) of Benton, LA, Curtis Walker of Lake, MS, Carolyn Phillips (Bryian) of Clovis, NM, Jewel Walker (Elvia) of El Paso, TX, Marvin Walker of Clovis, NM, Patricia Walker of Clovis, NM, Gloria Walker of Clovis, NM, Brenda Walker of Clovis, NM, Jesse Walker (Melisa) of Richardson, TX, and Mechelle Hamilton (Donald of College Station, TX), 31 grandchildren, and 55 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; Ed and Odessa Jenkins, two sons; David Walker and Roy Brown, and grandson; Bryian K. Phillips Jr.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com www.muffleyfuneralhome.com/>
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Jan. 1, 2020