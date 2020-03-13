|
Church service for Samuel Robert Drager, age 66, of Farwell, Texas, is scheduled for 10:00 AM CST, Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Lariat, Texas with David Symm of Lariat officiating. Burial will be in Rhea Cemetery. Samuel died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. There will be viewing from 12:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Ellis Funeral Home in Muleshoe, Texas, with a family visitation from 5:00 until 7:00. He was born March 14, 1953 in Clovis, New Mexico to John P.A. and Virginia (Hines) Drager. He married Carrie Haseloff in Lariat on January 2, 1976.
Samuel graduated from Friona High School. He worked at Clovis Livestock for over 20 years. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Lariat. Samuel is preceded in death by his parents.
Samuel is survived by his wife, Carrie; his three sons, Cody Drager and his wife, Christi of Muleshoe, Texas, Eric Drager and his wife, Marissa of Bridgeport, Texas and Zane Drager of Bridgeport, Texas; his daughter, LaMicah James and her husband, Quincy of Clovis, New Mexico; his sister, Elizabeth Jesko and her husband, Wayne of Lazbuddie, Texas; his brother, Aaron Drager and his wife, Ginger of Clovis, New Mexico; five grandchildren, Ethan Drager, Maddox Drager, Mason Drager, Maesa Drager and Jackson Prewett.
The family suggests memorials be sent to Lutheran Braile Workers, 13471 California Street, Yucaipa, California, 92399 or Life in Christ Academy c/o St. John Lutheran Church, 725 CR DD, Farwell, Texas, 79325. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 15, 2020