|
|
Sandy "MoMo" Scott passed away at Retirement Ranch in Clovis, NM surrounded by her family on January 19th, 2020.
She was born August 11th, 1927, in Chicago, Illinois to Joseph and Rose Palumbo. She grew up and attended school in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. She moved to California as a teenager to be with her sisters and met Carl Scott in San Diego, California. They married in Tijuana, Mexico. They had a daughter, Sherry who was born in Salinas, California and twins Terry and Larry born in Long Beach, California. Carl moved the family to his birthplace he called God's Country, Roy, New Mexico, and later moved to Tucumcari where they divorced. Sandy, as a single mother moved to Clovis and made Clovis her home thereafter. She worked various jobs as a single mother, bartending, cocktail waitress, sold Herbalife, and later was a co-owner of Schlotzky's and Zack's Frozen Yogurt. In later years Sandy became a nanny and cared for the children of several families in Clovis. She loved each of them and considered them her own grandchildren.
Sandy is survived by a brother, Joe Palumbo of Chicago, IL; Three children, Sherry (Rick) Hamilton of Clovis, NM, Larry Scott of Albuquerque, Terry Osborn of Pampa, TX. Sandy leaves behind eight grandchildren, Derek (Erika) Hamilton, Jorde (Michelle) Hamilton, Tyler Scott, Nicholas (Mackenzie) Popescu, Christopher Popescu, Allen Osborn, Holly Osborn and Kelly Osborn. Sandy had seven great grandchildren, Skylar Hamilton, Charly Hamilton, Journey Hamilton, Taryn Chumbley, Jett Hamilton, Haven Chumbley and Ricky Hamilton, as well as nieces and nephews she dearly loved.
Sandy is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Rose Palumbo, siblings Lucia Smith, Marie Dalton, Peter Palumbo, Elizabeth Sternburg and Christopher Palumbo.
Sandy was a witty, sharp, vivacious, and fun loving Italian mother and grandmother. She loved people and never met a stranger. She could converse with anyone, anytime. If you were her friend, she loved you unconditionally and probably re-named you to her liking. She enjoyed fishing, playing cards and poker with her grandsons and their friends, watching movies and was always up to date on current events. She loved listening to her favorite music, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Perry Como, and Tony Bennett to name a few. She had a memory like no other and took great pride in recalling names, dates, and events.
A celebration of her life will be held at 3:00PM on January 28, 2020 at Steed-Todd Chapel.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Jan. 26, 2020