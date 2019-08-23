Home

POWERED BY

Services
Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
Resources
More Obituaries for Santiago Lucio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Santiago Chapa Lucio


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Santiago Chapa Lucio Obituary
Santiago Chapa Lucio, 86, of Farwell, TX died Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his home. A visitation will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis. A rosary will be held at 7:00 pm, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church, 216 Anderson St, Texico, NM 88135. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10:30 am Friday, August 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Eli officiating. Jose Lucio, Eric Paez, Robby Armstrong, Jimmy Lucio, Antonio Lucio, Matthew Sanchez, Andrew Hernandez, and Joaquin Lucio will serve as pallbearers. Albert Lucio, Patrick Salazar, Ruben Lucio, William Lucio, Anthony Lucio, Jeff Saenz and Eric Paez will be honorary pallbearers.
Santiago was born July 25, 1933 in Poteet, TX to Carlos Lucio and Gabriela Chapa Lucio. He married Maria de Jesus Rodriguez January 5, 1952 in Mathis, TX. Santiago was kind, loving, and gentle. He was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, abuelito, compadre, padrino, tio and so much more. He was also a man of many talents. He was a lyricist, a musician, a crafter, a carpenter, a welder, and a farmer. Most of all he was a man of God, and Jesus' light would shine through him so bright, there was no mistaking it. He served the church as a eucharistic minister, and by leading the choir until he couldn't play the guitar anymore. He was a member of the Cursillo Movement. Santiago enjoyed fishing but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include: his eight children; Pablo Lucio of Farwell, Rachael (Lupe) Garcia of Lubbock, TX, Robert Lucio (Lucia) of Farwell, TX, Rebecca Lucio of Farwell, TX, Helen Lucio of Farwell, TX, Santiago Lucio Jr. (Lisa) of Farwell, TX, Albert Lucio of Farwell, TX, Ruben Lucio (Lydia) of Clovis, NM, 28 grandchildren and 61 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; Maria Lucio, three sons; Pedro Lucio, Carlos Lucio, and Feliciano "Chano" Lucio, his parents and sister.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Santiago's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
Download Now