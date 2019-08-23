|
Santiago Chapa Lucio, 86, of Farwell, TX died Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his home. A visitation will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis. A rosary will be held at 7:00 pm, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church, 216 Anderson St, Texico, NM 88135. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10:30 am Friday, August 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Eli officiating. Jose Lucio, Eric Paez, Robby Armstrong, Jimmy Lucio, Antonio Lucio, Matthew Sanchez, Andrew Hernandez, and Joaquin Lucio will serve as pallbearers. Albert Lucio, Patrick Salazar, Ruben Lucio, William Lucio, Anthony Lucio, Jeff Saenz and Eric Paez will be honorary pallbearers.
Santiago was born July 25, 1933 in Poteet, TX to Carlos Lucio and Gabriela Chapa Lucio. He married Maria de Jesus Rodriguez January 5, 1952 in Mathis, TX. Santiago was kind, loving, and gentle. He was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, abuelito, compadre, padrino, tio and so much more. He was also a man of many talents. He was a lyricist, a musician, a crafter, a carpenter, a welder, and a farmer. Most of all he was a man of God, and Jesus' light would shine through him so bright, there was no mistaking it. He served the church as a eucharistic minister, and by leading the choir until he couldn't play the guitar anymore. He was a member of the Cursillo Movement. Santiago enjoyed fishing but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include: his eight children; Pablo Lucio of Farwell, Rachael (Lupe) Garcia of Lubbock, TX, Robert Lucio (Lucia) of Farwell, TX, Rebecca Lucio of Farwell, TX, Helen Lucio of Farwell, TX, Santiago Lucio Jr. (Lisa) of Farwell, TX, Albert Lucio of Farwell, TX, Ruben Lucio (Lydia) of Clovis, NM, 28 grandchildren and 61 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; Maria Lucio, three sons; Pedro Lucio, Carlos Lucio, and Feliciano "Chano" Lucio, his parents and sister.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Aug. 14, 2019