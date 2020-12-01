1/1
Santiago "Pops" Lucio Jr
1965 - 2020
Santiago "Pops" Lucio, Jr., 55, of Clovis, NM passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton, Clovis. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm CST on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Sunset Terrace in Farwell, TX. Lucario Balboa, Robby Armstrong, Joaquin Lucio, Jason Gutierrez, Andrew J. Duran Jr., Jimmy Gallegos will serve as pallbearers. Albert Lucio, Pablo Lucio, Robert Lucio, Ruben Lucio, Anthony Lucio, William Lucio, and Brandon Lucio will be honorary pallbearers.
Santiago was born November 7, 1965, in Mathis, TX to Santiago Chapa Lucio and Maria De Jesus Rodriguez. He married Elizabeth Lucio on May 4, 2009, in Clovis, NM. Santiago enjoyed dancing and building things. Santiago was known for being good at everything he did. He enjoyed spending time with Big A. Pops was a strong man. A man of God. A firm and faithful believer. You could always count on him at any given time. He was a great father, husband, brother, and grandfather. Pops loved spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He was funny and always joking. Pops was an athlete.
Survivors include: his wife; Elizabeth Lucio of Clovis, NM, son; Santiago Lucio III (Lisa) of Clovis, NM, daughter; Laura L. Villanueva (Brooke) of Melissa, TX, three step-children; Isabelle Lucero (Benny) of Clovis, NM, Roberta Armstrong of Clovis, NM, Lucario Balboa of Clovis, NM, and 11 grandchildren; Zayla Lucio, De Angelo Lucio, Davey Villanueva, Ryanna Lucero, Christopher Armstrong, Lucario Balboa Jr., Jayslyn Garica, Elias Lucero, Rey Balboa, Malachi Armstrong, and Jerimiah Balboa. He was preceded in death by his parents; Santiago and Maria Lucio, sister; Rebecca Lucio, and three brothers; Pedro Lucio, Carlos Lucio, and Feliciano Lucio.
Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, your love beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Muffley Funeral Home Inc.
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
