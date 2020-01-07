|
Sarah Berniece Cooper Owen. 81 of Friona passed from this mortal life on January 6th, 2020, in Friona, Texas. Viewing will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 9:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. with family visitation 6:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. that evening in the Ron Smiley Memorial Chapel of HANSARD FAMILY Funeral Home of Friona. Celebration of Life Services set for 2:00 P.M. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Union Congregational Church, 1601 Euclid Ave. Friona, Texas with Pastor Randy Gomez of Clovis, officiating. Burial following in the Friona Cemetery by HANSARD FAMILY Funeral Home of Friona.
Best known as the long-time school nurse for Farwell, Bovina, and Lazbuddie schools, Sarah was pleased to have spent this Christmas season with widely scattered children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She spent a few days in the New Year just to say she saw every decade, having been born in the 30s and died in the 20s, before departing this life. She was born January 18th, 1938 in Robstown, Texas to RL and Berniece (Harmon) Cooper. She attended Texas Lutheran College before going on to earn an RN in Nursing from University of Texas School of Nursing in 1961. She worked in several hospitals and medical services before becoming the beloved school nurse of Farwell, Bovina, and Lazbuddie schools during the 1980s and 90s. A talented musician, she played the piano and organ for several local churches and served in musical and leadership capacity for the Bovina United Methodist Church. She was the Friona Chamber of Commerce woman of the year in 1970, then repeated that feat as the Bovina Chamber of Commerce Woman of the Year in 1984. She helped with numerous civic organizations and activities, and she was on the Prairie Acres board in the mid 90s, and instrumental in founding Heritage Estates Assisted Living Center in Friona, where she resided at the end of her life. She assisted with the very first Summer Drama Workshop in Friona, and was camp nurse for Camp New Dawn at Ceta Canyon 1978-1984. Later in life, after moving to Clovis, she volunteered with the Lighthouse Mission and Beacon of Light Ministries, finding renewed purpose in service to these. She served as secretary for the Eastern New Mexico Pintores Art League and gave cheerfully to the Semper Fi Fund and USO. She had many extended church and work families, and love to spare for extended family of her own. It was her marriage to Dr Robert Alexander that brought her to Parmer County in 1965. It was 25 years of wedded bliss to Bob Owen that brought her to Bovina, until his death in 2002. And upon moving to Clovis, she found late-in-life love with partner and eventual husband Ed DesLauriers until his passing in 2012.
Her legacy is carried on in her children, Julie McCune (Steve), Robert Alexander (Theresa), Rod Owen (Lina), Cindy Alexander, Andy Alexander (Julia), 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She has 1 surviving brother, Johnnie Cooper (Barbara), the memories of her 3 brothers and sister who passed before, and the love of the entire Cooper-Harmon extended family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Beacon of Light Church, PO Box 952 Farwell, TX, or to the Semper Fi Fund, or the .
