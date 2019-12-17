|
Saturnino P. Garcia Jr., age 70, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 15, 2019, due to complications from recent falls and health issues, some of which stemming from his time in the military. He was born July 26 1949, in Del Rio, TX to Saturnino and Julia Garcia.
Known to everyone as Tony he served in the Marine Corps. Afterwards he held several jobs from welder to truck driver. He married Margie Garcia in 1971 and shortly thereafter moved to Friona, TX where they raised two sons, David and Daniel Garcia. Tony went on to become a born again Christian and entrepreneur, starting several successful businesses. He retired in Clovis, NM.
Tony loved working with his hands. He also enjoyed fishing, shooting, and muscle cars. His best friend was his brother Mario Garcia, whom he enjoyed passing time with up until Mario's passing a few years ago.
He is survived by his wife; Margie Garcia, two sons; David Garcia and Daniel Garcia, a brother; Vicente Garcia, and a sister; Mary Villarreal.
A visitation will be held from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Wednesday, December 18, 2019, and 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis, NM. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, December 20, 2019, at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton, with Dr. Sherri Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneral home.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Dec. 18, 2019