Sean Alan Cash, 48, of Clovis, NM passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Clovis. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am on Friday, July 31, 2020, at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton, with Pastor Larry Cash officiating.
Sean was born December 25, 1972, in Clovis, NM to Tommy Cash and Cheryl Bell Cash. He married Monica Garcia on July 1, 2019, in Clovis, NM. Sean was the owner of Cash Collision Center. He loved working and spending time with his family. Sean enjoyed riding his motor cycle and going to the mountains.
Survivors include: his wife; Monica Cash of the home, son; Timothy Cash of Lubbock, TX, two daughters; Breanna Cash-Forguson and husband; Kevin of Greenville, SC, and Megan Coburn of Amarillo, TX, mother; Cheryl Cash of Clovis, NM, and grandson; Witten Forguson. He was preceded in death by his father; Tommy Cash and sister; Laurie Cash.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneral home.com.