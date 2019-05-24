A funeral service for Sharon Robinson will be held at 3:00 PM (Texas time), Thursday, May 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Farwell, TX. Interment will follow at Farwell Cemetery with Pastor Ross Pander.

Sharon was born April 9, 1952 to Elmer Levi Robinson and Wilma Bell Campbell Robinson in Clovis, NM.

Sharon was a member of First Baptist Church in Farwell, TX. She grew up in and attended schools in Clovis and Portales. Sharon worked at J.C. Penny Co., Walmart, and the S&H Green Stamp Store and at times held 3 jobs at once. As an adult, Sharon lived in Clovis, NM, Portales, NM, Plainview, TX, and Farwell, TX. The past 16 months, she resided in Prairie Acres Nursing Home in Friona, TX where the staff treated her with kindness and consideration.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Levi Robinson and Wilma Bell Campbell Robinson and brother, Dave Lee Robinson.

Sharon's memory will be cherished by her brother, Alton Leon (Joe) Robinson and wife, Jackie Robinson of Cleburne, TX; sister, Phyllis Ann Coburn of Portales, NM; brother, Robert Wayne Robinson and wife, Connie Robinson of Clovis, NM; nephews, Brian Coburn and wife Leeann and Scott Robinson; nieces, Joleta Wilson, Kim Robinson, Melinda Coburn Dean and husband, Toby Dean; and Kelly Robinson Dobbs.

Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on May 26, 2019