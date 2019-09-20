Home

Sherry Jeanette (Fowler) Moon


1948 - 2019
Sherry Jeanette (Fowler) Moon Obituary
Sherry Jeanette Moon was born June 18, 1948 at Miller Hospital in Portales, and went to be with her Lord on Sept. 19, 2019 in Lubbock, TX after a short illness, surrounded by her family. Cremation has taken place, and a private family service will be held at a later date. Sherry's family wishes to thank her doctor, Dr. Erika Garcia, as well as all the nurses and staff at the various hospitals where she was.
Sherry was a homemaker, seamstress, farmer and also worked at different positions at E.N.M.U. She loved all animals, but especially cats. In fact, in the "old days," her CB Radio handle was Kitty Litter. Her sense of humor was evident until the very end. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and daughter.
She is survived by her husband, David, a son, Ronnie Cain and a sister, Linda Kay Sullins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Fowler, and her mother, Betty (Glover) Fowler.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Sept. 22, 2019
